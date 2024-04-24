GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service
In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.1 %
United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average of $151.06. The stock has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.
United Parcel Service Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
