GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $639,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,806,000 after buying an additional 1,240,902 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,806,000 after buying an additional 2,540,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,033,000 after buying an additional 172,769 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,924,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,800,000 after buying an additional 596,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.83. 9,568,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,435,662. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.