General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,344 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $65,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

GIS stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,726 shares of company stock worth $1,187,811. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

