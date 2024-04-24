iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.22

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.22 and last traded at $102.57, with a volume of 245538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.95.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.41.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.