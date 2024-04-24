Getty Realty (GTY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $45.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, analysts expect Getty Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTY. StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Getty Realty

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.