Eldorado Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.54%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGO. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $16.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

