Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $6,980.00

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,980 ($86.22) and last traded at GBX 6,680 ($82.51), with a volume of 1907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,680 ($82.51).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDWN
Goodwin Stock Performance
Goodwin Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a GBX 57.50 ($0.71) dividend. This is a boost from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Goodwin’s payout ratio is currently 5,528.85%.
Insider Transactions at Goodwin
In related news, insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,640 ($69.66), for a total value of £38,070 ($47,023.22). Insiders own 67.55% of the company’s stock.
About Goodwin
Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.
Read More
