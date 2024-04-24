Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.73) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

Griffin Mining Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GFM stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 141.40 ($1.75). 232,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,097. Griffin Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.14 ($1.77). The stock has a market cap of £260.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3,535.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.90.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

