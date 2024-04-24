Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.73) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.
Griffin Mining Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of GFM stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 141.40 ($1.75). 232,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,097. Griffin Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.14 ($1.77). The stock has a market cap of £260.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3,535.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.90.
Griffin Mining Company Profile
