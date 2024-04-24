Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 775 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 126.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.29. 1,260,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,868. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.52 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.82.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $80,409,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,802 shares of company stock valued at $35,936,911. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

