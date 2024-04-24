Head to Head Analysis: Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) vs. Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) and Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $1.47 million 96.84 -$43.50 million ($0.73) -2.49 Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Plum Acquisition Corp. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -2,959.18% -69.50% -59.52% Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A -17.83% -0.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Plum Acquisition Corp. I's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

33.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arbe Robotics and Plum Acquisition Corp. I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Plum Acquisition Corp. I beats Arbe Robotics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

