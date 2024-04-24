Healthpeak Properties (DOC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.