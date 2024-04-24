Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on CXB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Calibre Mining Stock Up 2.2 %

CXB opened at C$1.86 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.47.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$206.40 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.2030769 EPS for the current year.

About Calibre Mining

(Get Free Report

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

