Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $912.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 912 ($11.26) and last traded at GBX 912 ($11.26), with a volume of 74684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 894 ($11.04).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hilton Food Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 839.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 770.71. The firm has a market cap of £823.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2,300.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Patricia Dimond sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($10.71), for a total value of £19,386.12 ($23,945.31). 13.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

