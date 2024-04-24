Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0827 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance
GOVI stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.
About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
