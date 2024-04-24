China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (CRHKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on July 15th

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.07.
China Resources Beer Stock Performance
CRHKY stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. China Resources Beer has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94.
China Resources Beer Company Profile
