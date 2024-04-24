China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (CRHKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on July 15th

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.07.

China Resources Beer Stock Performance

CRHKY stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. China Resources Beer has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

