ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.32

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.32 and last traded at $75.82, with a volume of 69290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.37.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

