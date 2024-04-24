iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Holdings Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.25% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMLF. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,893,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 662,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,604,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 493,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMLF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,877. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $978.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

