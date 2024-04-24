KeyCorp Increases Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $63.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $55.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter worth about $517,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter worth about $584,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter worth about $918,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vital Energy by 206.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

