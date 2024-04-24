StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
