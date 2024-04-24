StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 65.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

