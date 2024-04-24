Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,003 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2,704.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.95.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.08.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

