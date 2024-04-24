Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 225.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

