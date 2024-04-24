Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,351,000.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
