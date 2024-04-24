Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,351,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.