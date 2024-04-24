Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,583 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $54.66. 1,238,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,565,178. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.