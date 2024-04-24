Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 383 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after buying an additional 1,518,547 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,161,000 after purchasing an additional 316,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 273,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,763,000 after purchasing an additional 102,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JXN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,344. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

