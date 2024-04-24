Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 506 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. UBS Group upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

Shares of CHKP opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $168.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

