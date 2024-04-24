Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 120 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 6,528.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 81.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 116,840 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $1,635,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,236,594.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,954 shares of company stock worth $11,533,976. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

