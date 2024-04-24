Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 1.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 29,190.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:APH opened at $118.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

