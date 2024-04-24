Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE UL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.02. 1,686,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,102. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

