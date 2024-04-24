Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,779,000 after purchasing an additional 75,735 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.42.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

