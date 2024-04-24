Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

BKNG stock traded down $17.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,516.84. 53,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,079. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,560.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,378.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

