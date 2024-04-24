McKesson Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.
McKesson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. McKesson has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McKesson to earn $31.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $531.36. 42,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,415. The company’s 50 day moving average is $526.12 and its 200 day moving average is $488.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a one year low of $352.34 and a one year high of $543.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.50.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
