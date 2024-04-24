Cormark Weighs in on TFI International Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2025 earnings at $8.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

TFII opened at $147.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

