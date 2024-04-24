Lindsell Train (LON:LTI) Insider Acquires £40,101.50 in Stock

Lindsell Train (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of £802.03 ($990.65) per share, for a total transaction of £40,101.50 ($49,532.49).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £802 ($990.61) per share, for a total transaction of £40,100 ($49,530.63).

On Thursday, April 11th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 4,000 ($49.41).

On Tuesday, April 9th, Michael Lindsell purchased 75 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £795.90 ($983.08) per share, for a total transaction of £59,692.50 ($73,730.85).

On Monday, March 18th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £802.57 ($991.32) per share, for a total transaction of £40,128.50 ($49,565.83).

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael Lindsell acquired 242 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £820 ($1,012.85) per share, for a total transaction of £198,440 ($245,108.70).

On Monday, February 12th, Michael Lindsell acquired 100 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £847.90 ($1,047.31) per share, for a total transaction of £84,790 ($104,730.73).

Lindsell Train Trading Up 0.2 %

LTI opened at GBX 806 ($9.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.61 million, a P/E ratio of -88.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 805.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 840.10. Lindsell Train has a 12 month low of GBX 713.92 ($8.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,080 ($13.34).

Lindsell Train Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

