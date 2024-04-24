National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Beverage by 67.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 84,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 50.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 65,702 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 43,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 43,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Beverage

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $575,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of National Beverage stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $44.30. 39,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,680. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $270.07 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 14.34%.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

