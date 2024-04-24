NEAR Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $386.21 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $7.50 billion and approximately $386.21 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.04 or 0.00010643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00058310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00022094 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00013264 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,187,544,196 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,507,991 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

