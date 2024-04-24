Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $3.05 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 433.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

