New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 59,004 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,004 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.54% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $51,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 34.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.