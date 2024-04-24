New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 475 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.61% of Alarm.com worth $52,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 474.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 8,213.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $614,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,532 shares of company stock worth $8,116,333. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Alarm.com Stock Up 2.1 %

ALRM stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

