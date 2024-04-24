New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $56,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MOH opened at $363.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $423.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Molina Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.