NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.630-4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,255,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,839,445. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.21.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

