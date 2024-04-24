Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.24. The company had a trading volume of 310,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.84.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,637,364. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

