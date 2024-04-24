NVR (NYSE:NVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $12.44 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $99.89 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NVR Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NVR stock traded up $66.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7,901.20. 846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7,727.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6,955.26. NVR has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
