NVR (NYSE:NVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $12.44 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $99.89 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NVR Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVR stock traded up $66.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7,901.20. 846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7,727.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6,955.26. NVR has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40.

Get NVR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.