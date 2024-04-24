Option Care Health’s (OPCH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Option Care Health Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,445,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,319,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,162 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 55.7% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,450,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,343,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,239,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

