Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,320 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.