Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 11,908 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 311,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 65,795 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 115,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSV stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.97. 75,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,179. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

