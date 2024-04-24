PDS Planning Inc Acquires 369 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AM Squared Ltd grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total transaction of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $467,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,734 shares of company stock worth $14,637,364. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $214.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.84.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

