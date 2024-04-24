Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx. $16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $454.63.

Get Humana alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUM

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $327.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.38. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.45. Humana has a 1 year low of $299.23 and a 1 year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.