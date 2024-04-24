PDS Planning Inc Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

