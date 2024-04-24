PDS Planning Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $385.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.39 and its 200 day moving average is $370.81. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

