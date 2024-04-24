PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 489.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

